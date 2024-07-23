Hamas and Fatah sign declaration in Beijing on ending yearslong rift, Chinese state media says
BEIJING (AP) — Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah signed a declaration in Beijing on ending yearslong rift, state media said Tuesday, without providing further details.
The two rival Palestinian groups met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, concluding talks that started Sunday.
