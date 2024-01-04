Georgia deputy killed after being hit by police car during chase

LANETT, Ala. (AP) —

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was killed Thursday morning after being stuck by another law enforcement vehicle during a police chase that crossed into Alabama.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix was killed in the crash after the pursuit by Georgia law enforcement of a stolen vehicle continued into Alabama.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post that, “during the apprehension of the suspect Eric was struck by a police car and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.”

“We have lost a good deputy. We have lost a good man. We have lost a good friend,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

WRBL-TV reported that the crash occurred on Interstate 85 in Chambers County, which is on the Georgia-Alabama border.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash. A spokesman said they are working to gather additional information to release.

Minix, who was also a K-9 officer, is survived by a wife and three daughters.

