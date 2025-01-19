Gaza ceasefire takes hold after another delay, raising hopes of ending the war and freeing hostages

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, ushering in an initial six-week period of calm and raising hopes for the release of dozens of militant-held hostages and an end to a devastating 15-month conflict. A last-minute delay by Hamas put off the start of the truce by nearly three hours and highlighted its fragility.

But even before the truce officially took effect, celebrations erupted across the war-ravaged territory and some Palestinians began returning to their homes. Israel, meanwhile, announced the names of the first hostages expected to return home later Sunday, in exchange for the planned release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners.

The truce, which started at 11:15 a.m. local time, is just the first step toward ultimately ending the conflict and returning nearly 100 hostages abducted in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

An Israeli official confirmed that Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were set to be released later on Sunday. Gonen was abducted from the Nova music festival, while the other two were kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Damari is an Israeli-British dual citizen.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the families had approved the publication of the names.

Hamas was supposed to provide the three names before the start of the ceasefire, originally planned for 8:30 a.m. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Sunday that the militants had not lived up to that commitment and that the Israeli military would keep fighting until they did.

Hamas eventually released the names about two hours later, citing technical reasons and saying it was still committed to the agreement.

In the interim between 8:30 a.m. and when the ceasefire took hold, Israeli fire killed at least 26 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. It did not say whether they were civilians or fighters. The military has warned people to stay away from Israeli forces as they retreat to a buffer zone.

Israel’s hardline national security minister meanwhile said his Jewish Power faction was quitting the government in protest over the ceasefire agreement. Itamar Ben-Gvir’s departure weakens Netanyahu’s coalition but will not affect the truce.

In a separate development, Israel announced that it had recovered the body of Oron Shaul, a soldier who was killed in the 2014 Israel-Hamas war, in a special operation in Gaza. The bodies of Shaul and another soldier, Hadar Goldin, remained in Gaza after the 2014 war and had not been returned despite a public campaign by their families.

Fragile agreement

The ceasefire deal was announced last week after a year of intensive mediation by the United States, Qatar and Egypt. The outgoing Biden administration and President-elect Donald Trump’s team had both pressed for an agreement to be reached before his inauguration on Monday.

“Hostages starting to come out today! Three wonderful young women will be first,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The 42-day first phase of the ceasefire should see a total of 33 hostages returned from Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees released. Israeli forces should pull back into a buffer zone inside Gaza, and many displaced Palestinians should be able to return home.

There is also supposed to be a surge of humanitarian aid to Gaza, with hundreds of trucks entering daily, far more than Israel allowed before. The United Nations’ World Food Program said trucks had started entering Gaza through two crossings after the ceasefire took hold.

This is just the second ceasefire in the war, longer and more consequential than a weeklong pause in November 2023, with the potential to end the fighting for good.

Negotiations on the far more difficult second phase of this ceasefire should begin in just over two weeks. Major questions remain, including whether the war will resume after the first phase and how the rest of the hostages in Gaza will be freed.

Palestinians celebrate despite delay

Across the Gaza Strip, celebrations erupted early Sunday as people hoped for respite after 15 months of war that killed tens of thousands, destroyed large areas of the territory and displaced most of its population.

Masked militants appeared at some of the celebrations, where the crowds chanted slogans in support of them, according to Associated Press reporters in Gaza.

The Hamas-run police began deploying in public after mostly lying low due to Israeli airstrikes. Gaza City residents said they had seen them operating in parts of the city, and an AP reporter in Khan Younis saw a small number out on the streets.

Palestinian residents began returning to their homes in parts of Gaza City early Sunday, even as tank shelling continued to the east, closer to the Israeli border, overnight. Families could be seen making their way back on foot, with their belongings loaded on donkey carts, residents said.

“The sound of shelling and explosions didn’t stop,” said Ahmed Matter, a Gaza City resident. He said he saw many families leaving their shelters and returning to their homes. “People are impatient. They want this madness to end,” he said.

Israelis divided over ceasefire deal

Reactions in Israel were more varied, as people hoped for the safe return of the hostages but remained divided over the agreement.

“It’s a new day,” Nissan Kalderon, the brother of hostage Ofer Kalderon, 54, told Israeli Channel 12. “Don’t stop. Bring all the hostages home.”

Asher Pizem, 35, from the Israeli city of Sderot near Gaza, said he eagerly awaited the return of the captives. But he said the deal had merely postponed the next confrontation with Hamas and criticized Israel for allowing aid into Gaza, saying it would contribute to the revival of the militant group.

“They will take the time and attack again,” he said while overlooking smoldering ruins in Gaza from a hillock in southern Israel with other Israelis who had gathered there.

Israel’s Cabinet approved the ceasefire early Saturday in a rare session during the Jewish Sabbath, more than two days after mediators announced the deal.

Immense toll

The toll of the war has been immense, and new details on its scope will now emerge.

Over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which says women and children make up more than half the fatalities but does not distinguish between civilians and fighters.

The Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that sparked the war killed over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and militants abducted around 250 others. More than 100 hostages were freed during the weeklong ceasefire in November 2023.

Some 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced. The United Nations says homes, the health system, road networks and other vital infrastructure have been badly damaged. Rebuilding – if the ceasefire reaches its final phase – will take several years at least. Major questions about Gaza’s future, political and otherwise, remain unresolved.

Magdy reported from Cairo and Goldenberg from Tel Aviv, Israel. Associated Press reporters Josef Federman in Jerusalem and Mohammad Jahjouh in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, contributed to this report.

