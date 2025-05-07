Former security guard charged with murder of technical college dean near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former security guard was charged Tuesday with murdering the dean of a small technical college in Los Angeles last week, officials said.

The dean of student affairs, Cameisha Denise Clark, died at the hospital Monday afternoon after being shot Friday afternoon at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology campus in Inglewood, according to family. Another female employee was also injured.

Jesse Figueroa, 40, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and several counts for possessing a firearm as a felon. He also faces gun sentencing enhancements, which add additional penalties when a gun is used during a crime. He was previously convicted of robbery and making criminal threats, according to the district attorney’s office.

Chris Becker, campus president, said Figueroa worked for a security firm.

Figueroa will appear in court May 29 and faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted as charged.

Clark’s family said she had been recently promoted to dean at the school.

“Cameisha uplifted everyone fortunate enough to cross her path,” her family said in a statement to KNBC. “Her leadership, integrity, and deep sense of purpose helped shape futures of countless students from the campus of Clark Atlanta University to Spartan College. She believed in the potential of others even when they could not yet see it in themselves.”

