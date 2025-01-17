Former Oakland mayor, longtime partner indicted in alleged bribery scheme

OAKLAND (AP) — Former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, her longtime partner and two local businessmen were named in an indictment unsealed Friday alleging the four conspired to funnel city business to companies owned by the men in exchange for money and benefits to Thao and her partner.

Thao, Andre Jones and business owners Andy and David Duong were indicted on charges of bribery, conspiracy and mail and wire fraud. Andy Duong also was charged with one count of lying to federal agents. All four made an initial appearance Friday.

Federal prosecutors allege Thao, who was elected Oakland’s mayor in 2022, agreed that the city would purchase housing units from one of the Duongs’ companies and renew the city’s contract with a recycling company David Duong owned. In exchange, David Duong and his son, Andy, promised to fund a $75,000 mailer attacking Thao’s political opponents and make $300,000 in payments for a no-show job for Jones, who is described in the indictment as Thao’s longtime romantic partner who lived with Thao in Oakland.

“The alleged activities of the accused have led to a growing sense of distrust among taxpayers and elected officials,” Internal Revenue Service Special Agent Linda Nguyen said at a news conference Friday announcing the indictments. “As alleged, David and Andy Duong used bribes to further the profitability of their business interests and to obtain undo influence over the appointment of high-level Oakland city officials.”

David Duong was the president and CEO of a recycling company that provided residential recycling collection services to Oakland homes and also co-owned with Andy Duong a housing company formed in 2022 to manufacture prefabricated modular homes for unhoused people.

If convicted of all counts, each faces up to 35 years in prison. Andy Duong faces up to an additional five years if convicted of lying to agents.

Thao’s attorney, Jeff Tsai, did not immediately respond to messages Friday seeking comment on the indictments. Court records do not list the names of attorneys for Jones or the Duongs. A telephone message left Friday with the San Francisco office of David Duong’s recycling company, Cal Waste Solutions, also was not immediately returned.

Thao delivered a defiant statement in June after federal authorities raided her home, saying at the time that she did nothing wrong and that she had no plans to resign from office.

Voters in Oakland ousted Thao from office during a recall election in November just two years after she narrowly won office, becoming the first Hmong-American woman to become the mayor of a major U.S. city.

She faced criticism almost immediately after taking office for firing popular Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. Frustrated voters, including the local NAACP, blamed Thao for a long list of city woes related to public safety, homelessness and the city’s budget, and she went into the recall election weakened by the FBI raid on her home.

Longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee is among those seeking to replace Thao as Oakland’s next mayor.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.