Flooding in southeastern Oregon prompts evacuation orders, school closures and health concerns

BURNS, Ore. (AP) — Flooding in rural southeastern Oregon has prompted evacuation orders, school closures and public health concerns as authorities work under challenging conditions to provide services to residents.

The Harney County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that over 1,200 people were under the highest level of evacuation orders and 18 people were using shelter spaces for displaced residents. Authorities have opened an emergency shelter at the county fairgrounds and RV shelters where people can park their vehicles.

“We recognize the flooding has impacted people’s lives in significant ways. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to work to mitigate issues, and we are grateful for your support of one another and your first responders,” Sheriff Dan Jenkins said.

Harney County School District #3 has cancelled classes for the week at its elementary, middle and high schools in the small cities of Burns and Hines. The district serves some 750 students.

Drinking water is safe, but bacteria such as E. coli are present in the floodwaters, authorities said. Officials are urging residents to avoid floodwaters when possible, and to wear protective equipment such as rubber boots and gloves if they have to enter the standing water. Items worn in floodwaters should not be worn inside the home and should be decontaminated and washed, authorities said.

Authorities have placed portable toilets around Burns for residents whose toilets won’t flush due to sewage system backups.

The Burns Paiute Tribe has been providing meals and cases of water to impacted members, and set up portable toilets and showers. The tribe said on Facebook Wednesday that it will move the portable toilets around the reservation for easier access.

Gov. Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency on Saturday due to the flooding, which followed rapid snowmelt in the area.

“Flooding in Harney County and on the Burns Paiute Reservation is creating serious public health and environmental hazards that require all hands on deck,” Kotek said earlier this week.

About 7,400 people live in vast yet sparsely populated Harney County, which spans over 10,000 square miles (25,900 square kilometers), an area roughly double that of the state of Connecticut.

