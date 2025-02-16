Fatal interstate crash involving tractor-trailer and other vehicles briefly shuts la

A fatal accident involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer shut down traffic for a time on a stretch of Interstate 20 in the Dallas area early Sunday, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer fell off an interstate highway ramp and onto the ground before it eventually caught fire, said Dallas Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Jason Evans.

He said local emergency crews in the area of the crash were already dispatched to the accident when Dallas firefighters were contacted at around 1:30 a.m. Authorities described the crash as a fatal accident, but did not say how many people died or were injured.

