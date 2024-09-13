Fast-moving fire roars through Philadelphia warehouse

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a commercial building in Philadelphia early Friday, sending flames high into the air and spewing thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles.

The fire in the city’s Frankford neighborhood started around 5:30 a.m. Friday in a four-story warehouse, fire department officials said. The warehouse — which was unoccupied at the time — has an auto shop in the rear.

No injuries were reported, but several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution while other residents were told to stay indoors and keep their windows closed. Roughly 150 firefighters battled the blaze, which also burned some trees and apparently caused some cars to explode before it was brought under control about three hours later, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

