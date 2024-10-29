Family releases video showing final moments before Black man’s death in Missouri prison

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Newly released prison video of a Black Missouri man who prosecutors say was killed by guards shows almost 10 minutes passed after he stopped moving before a nurse checked on him.

A lawyer for Othel Moore Jr.’s mother and sister on Tuesday released prison surveillance footage of the final moments before the 38-year-old’s death.

Four former staffers have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Moore’s December 2023 death. Charges against a fifth were dropped, Department of Corrections spokesperson Karen Pojmann said.

A criminal complaint alleges that guards pepper-sprayed Moore, placed a mask over his face and left him in a position that caused him to suffocate.

Moore’s mother and sister separately filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Surveillance video from the Jefferson City Correctional Center provided by Moore family lawyers show a number of incarcerated men stripped down to their boxers with their hands restrained behind their backs as guards filter through cells and belongings on Dec. 8, 2023, the day Moore died.

While standing handcuffed just outside his cell door, a guard pepper-sprayed Moore, according to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson’s office.

Video released by Moore’s family then shows him being led away from the other incarcerated men. Guards held his arms as he went down to his knees and eventually lay face down on the floor.

Guards then bound his legs together and put a mask over his face before strapping him into a cart in a reclined position, the video shows.

As he was restrained, the video shows Moore swayed back and forth but did not appear to struggle with guards.

Guards told investigators that Moore was not following orders to be quiet and that he spit at them, although witnesses said Moore was spitting pepper spray out of his mouth.

Video show guards then wheeled Moore to a locked cell, where he initially attempted to push himself to a more upright position before falling back into the reclined headrest.

His movements gradually slowed for about 20 minutes until he lay motionless, his head slumped to one side.

A nurse arrived about 10 minutes after Moore went motionless, calmly checked his pulse and moved his limp head. The nurse and another staffer briefly applied rapid compressions to his upper body before he was wheeled out of the cell.

The Moore family’s attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, in a Tuesday news conference said prison staff acted with “no sense of urgency.”

In a separate statement, Stroth said the video highlights “the complete disregard for the sanctity of life, deliberate indifference and failure to provide emergency medical care to Othel by the medical staff.”

Ten staffers and contractor employees were fired in response to Moore’s death.

“We have taken and will continue to take steps necessary to mitigate safety risks to everyone in our facilities,” according to a June statement from the department after criminal charges were filed against several former staffers. “We take seriously our responsibility for creating the safest environment possible and will not tolerate behaviors or conditions that endanger the wellbeing of Missourians working or living in our facilities.”

Pojmann in a Tuesday email said body cameras are now used at all of the state’s maximum-security facilities.

Three of the former staffers charged with second-degree murder in Moore’s death have scheduled court appearances in January. A fourth faces trial Dec. 11.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.