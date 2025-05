Exit poll shows liberal mayor and historian are front-runners in Poland presidential election

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and a conservative historian, Karol Nawrocki, are the front-runners in a presidential election in Poland on Sunday, an exit poll shows. They will face off in a second round in two weeks.

The poll by the Ipsos institute shows Trzaskowski with an estimated 30.8% and Nawrocki 29.1% A far-right candidate, Sławomir Mentzen is projected by the exit poll to garner 15.4%.

There are 13 candidates in all. To win, a candidate must reach 50%, and a second round is to be held June 1. Official results are expected on Monday or Tuesday.

The election comes at a time of heightened security concerns stemming from the ongoing war in neighboring Ukraine and growing worry that the U.S. commitment to Europe’s security could be weakening under President Donald Trump.

Trzaskowski, a liberal allied with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Nawrocki, a conservative historian with no prior political experience who is supported by the national conservative Law and Justice party, have been the front-runners.

Voters cast their ballots shortly after polling stations opened in the first round of Poland's presidential elections in Łomianki, near Warsaw, on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Czarek Sokolowski

Recent opinion polls showed Trzaskowski with around 30% support and Nawrocki in the mid-20s. A second round between the two has been widely expected to take place on June 1.

The election is also a test of the strength of other forces, including the far right.

Sławomir Mentzen, a hard-right candidate who blends populist MAGA-style rhetoric with libertarian economics and a critical stance toward the European Union, had been polling in third place.

Ten other candidates are also on the ballot. With such a crowded field and a requirement that a candidate receive more than 50% of the vote to win outright, a second round seemed all but inevitable. Results are expected by Tuesday, possibly Monday.

Polish authorities have reported attempts at foreign interference during the campaign, including denial-of-service attacks targeting parties in Tusk’s coalition on Friday and allegations by a state research institute that political ads on Facebook were funded from abroad.

Although Poland’s prime minister and parliament hold primary authority over domestic policy, the presidency carries substantial power. The president serves as commander of the armed forces, plays a role in foreign and security policy, and can veto legislation.

The conservative outgoing president, Andrzej Duda, has repeatedly used that power over more than the past year to hamper Tusk’s agenda, for example blocking ambassadorial nominations and using his veto power to resist reversing disputed judicial and media changes made during Law and Justice’s time in power from 2015 to late 2023.

A Trzaskowski victory could be expected to end such a standoff. He has pledged to support reforms to the courts and public media, both of which critics say were politicized under Law and Justice. Tusk’s opponents say he has also politicized public media.

Monika Laskowska-Dzierbicka, a 36-year-old clinical psychology, voted in Warsaw for Trzaskowski. She said she feels “he would be able to resolve disputes, that he would not divide Poles.”

“Rafał Trzaskowski is a competent person, he knows languages, so he will try to get along with everyone,” she said.

Nawrocki, who leads a state historical institute, has positioned himself as a defender of conservative values and national sovereignty.

At the same Warsaw polling station, 88-year-old Jerzy Iwiński said Mentzen has a “sensible program” but that he didn’t want to “waste” his vote on him, so he cast his ballot for Nawrocki. He said he views Nawrocki as a greater patriot than Trzaskowski.

Another Nawrocki supporter, Irena Kuczyńska, 79, shared her view: “From the old days of my family, God, Honor and Fatherland are the most important. And that’s why I’m with Mr. Nawrocki.”

