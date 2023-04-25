Ex-UN head Ban Ki-moon calls for end to Myanmar violence

BANGKOK (AP) — Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has called for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar after a surprise meeting with the military leaders of the violence-plagued Southeast Asian nation.

Ban met Monday in the Myanmar capital Naypyitaw with the leader of the military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, and other top officials. His mission was made on behalf of a group of elder statesmen that engages in peacemaking and human rights initiatives around the world.

Ban is deputy chair of the group. which calls itself The Elders.

A statement released Tuesday by the group quoted Ban as saying his meetings were “exploratory.”

It said Ban, who flew to Bangkok from Naypyitaw Monday night, stressed in his talks the need to implement a peace plan by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the United Nations to stop the violence between the military and the pro-democracy resistance forces following the army’s 2021 ouster of the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

In this photo provided by the Myanmar Military True News Information Team, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, right, head of the military council, presents a gift to Ban Ki Moon, left, former U.N Secretary-General, during their meeting Monday, April 24, 2023, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (Military True News Information Team via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS In this photo provided by the Myanmar Military True News Information Team, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, center, head of the military council, poses for photo together with Ban Ki Moon, third from left, former U.N Secretary-General, during their meeting Monday, April 24, 2023, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (Military True News Information Team via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS Previous Next

