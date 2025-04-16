Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to 18 months after conviction for helping China stalk an expat

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York police sergeant was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison in a U.S. case about China’s pursuit of critics abroad, a sentence that came after two members of Congress urged the judge to spare him from prison.

Michael McMahon and two other men were convicted in 2023 at the first trial stemming from U.S. claims about China’s decade-old “Operation Fox Hunt” initiative. Beijing says it’s about bringing corrupt officials and other criminal fugitives to justice; Washington deems it an exercise in “ transnational repression ” of dissidents.

The trial detailed how pressure was brought to bear on a former Chinese city official, Xu Jin, to return from the U.S. to his homeland. At one point, his octogenarian father was abruptly flown in from China to press him to go back. Later, a threatening note was taped to his New Jersey door, telling him to go to prison in China to ensure his family’s well-being.

Prosecutors alleged the unpleasant overtures were orchestrated by the Chinese government; China denies threatening people to make them return.

McMahon, a retired New York Police Department sergeant turned private investigator, was hired around 2016 to find Xu, a former Wuhan city official who left China in 2010.

“I never thought, for one minute, I was working for China, stalking anyone. Yet now I’ve lost everything,” McMahon told the judge in a federal court in Brooklyn before learning his sentence.

Beijing had issued international alerts lodging bribery allegations against Xu and his wife. The couple denies the accusations, and Xu’s wife testified that he was unjustly targeted for rankling the Chinese power structure.

China doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the U.S., so China couldn’t legally force Xu’s return.

Through his lawyer, McMahon acknowledged that he searched law enforcement and government databases and conducted surveillance to gather information on Xu. But the former officer maintained he was told the investigation was for a Chinese construction company hoping to recover embezzled money.

The attorney, Lawrence Lustberg, acknowledged Thursday that McMahon missed “red flags.” But his clients deceived him, he didn’t anticipate the things they did to badger Xu, and he wouldn’t have taken the $11,000 job if he had known about China’s alleged involvement, Lustberg insisted, calling McMahon a patriot.

The claim of transnational repression “horrifies him as much as anybody,” Lustberg said.

McMahon, 57, shook his head as the details of his conviction — on charges including acting as an illegal foreign agent and stalking — were recounted. At other points, he wiped his eyes, particularly when his attorney mentioned the death last week of one of McMahon’s eight siblings.

Co-defendants Zheng Congying and Zhu Yong, both Chinese nationals living in the U.S., were sentenced in January.

Zhu, who helped hire McMahon and brief him on the quest to locate Xu, was sentenced to two years behind bars. Zheng, who affixed the note to Xu’s door, got 16 months in prison.

McMahon, meanwhile, came into his sentencing with support from U.S. Reps. Mike Lawler and Pete Sessions, both New York Republicans.

In a June 2024 letter included in a court filing this month, they said they believed McMahon is innocent. Lauding his work and many commendations as an officer before a 2001 injury ended his 14-year NYPD career, the lawmakers asked the judge to consider his “unique circumstances” and not sentence him to prison.

“Since the onset of this case, Michael has lost nearly everything while never wavering from his declaration of innocence,” Sessions and Lawler wrote.

Before McMahon, Zheng and Zhu went to trial, three other people pleaded guilty in the case. Another five were charged but are believed to be in China.

McMahon’s sentencing came two days after Shujun Wang, a Chinese American scholar convicted of spying on Chinese dissidents, was sentenced to time served and three years’ supervised release.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.