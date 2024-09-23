Eek: Detroit-area library reopens after a DVD is returned with bugs inside

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A popular suburban Detroit library reopened Monday after someone had returned more than a movie over the weekend.

The library in Royal Oak said it was closed Sunday after staff members encountered creepy crawlies when a DVD case in the drop box was opened.

A pest control company investigated and found no more insects, the library said.

“The photos we shared showed that it was a cockroach. We are clear,” the library said on Facebook.

Library director Sandy Irwin offered a bit of humor from the stacks.

“I’m a librarian, not a pest control professional,” Irwin told the Detroit Free Press, “but I will look up 1,000 types of bugs.”

