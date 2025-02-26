Dolphins and Vikings finish 1-2 in NFLPA report cards for the second straight year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are the top-ranked team, followed by the Minnesota Vikings, for the second consecutive season in the NFL Players Association report card.

The Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers rounded out the top five in the third annual NLPA report card released Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals were the bottom five.

JC Tretter, the NFLPA’s chief strategy officer, said 1,695 players responded to the survey, an average of 52 players per team and 77% of the union’s membership. The report cards were compiled between Aug. 26 and Nov. 20.

NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell pointed out the purpose of the report cards is not to be a “shame campaign” but “how do we improve working conditions for our guys.”

Tretter said most teams improved in a positive direction.

The Washington Commanders made a huge jump, going from 32nd twice to No. 11.

“That really shows the point of the project,” Tretter said, highlighting owner Josh Harris’ efforts to improve staffing and culture.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn was ranked No. 1 by players.

The Falcons leaped from 25th to third and the Chargers went from 30th to fifth.

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles fell to 22nd from fourth last year.

Owners were graded on two new categories this time around. Previously, players were asked to rate how willing owners were to invest in the team’s facilities.

Stephen Ross (Dolphins), Zygi Wilf (Vikings), Arthur Blank (Falcons), Greg Prenner (Broncos) and Dean Spanos (Chargers) finished 1-5 in that category.

Robert Kraft (Patriots), David Tepper (Panthers), Art Rooney II (Steelers), Michael Bidwell (Cardinals) and Woody Johnson (Jets) were the bottom five.

Players were asked to also rate how the owners contributed to positive team culture and to rate their commitment to building a competitive team. Ross, Blank, Wilf, Harris and Prenner were the top five in both categories.

Bidwell, Jimmy Haslam (Browns), Kraft, Tepper and Johnson were the bottom five for team culture. Mike Brown (Bengals), Haslam, Kraft, Johnson and Tepper were the bottom five for competitive building.

Only Johnson got an overall F rating for ownership.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris finished second behind Quinn in coach rankings and AP Coach of the Year Kevin O’Connell of the Vikings was third. Kansas City’s Andy Reid and Detroit’s Dan Campbell were fourth and fifth. Miami’s Mike McDaniels also received an A-plus.

The lowest-graded coaches received a C. They were Kevin Stefanski, a two-time Coach of the Year with the Browns, Doug Pederson (Jaguars) and Matt Eberflus (Bears). Pederson and Eberflus were fired.

