DeSantis signs sweeping immigration bills after a feud with Florida Republicans

Associated Press/Report for America (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a sweeping package of immigration bills aimed at carrying out President Donald Trump ’s mass deportation agenda.

Republicans say the legislation puts Florida — long a haven for immigrants — on the leading edge of conservative-controlled states working to leverage state and local resources to carry out federal immigration enforcement.

As Trump supporters in state capitols across the country race to deliver on the president’s signature issue — despite concerns from immigrant advocates — lawmakers in Florida are teeing up a potential fight with the courts as they advance a provision that critics argue is unconstitutional.

Florida’s new legislation mandates the death penalty for immigrants in the U.S. without legal authorization who commit capital offenses like first degree murder or child rape. It’s a provision that goes above and beyond Trump’s executive orders.

Florida bills help settle rift between lawmakers and DeSantis

DeSantis’ approval of the bills Thursday came after legislative leaders brokered a compromise with the governor, settling a weekslong standoff among the state’s top Republicans over how best to support Trump’s sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration.

“Today, the Florida Legislature has passed the strongest legislation to combat illegal immigration of any state in the entire country,” DeSantis said before signing the bills and handing a sharpie to each of the legislative leaders standing behind him. “We are ahead of the curve on ending the illegal immigration crisis.”

But the tensions pitting allies of the president against DeSantis — who dared to challenge Trump for the nomination — may not evaporate, as the term-limited governor is widely expected to have presidential aspirations in 2028.

“Ultimately this is a win for Donald Trump. Because that’s what this is all about,” said Republican Sen. Joe Gruters, a sponsor of the bills and a key Trump ally.

But the process was bruising, with DeSantis blasting lawmakers’ previous proposals as “weak” and a “betrayal” of conservative voters, before ultimately signing the compromise package.

“There’s still hurt feelings,” Gruters said, “on all sides.”

Florida bills set aside $298M for immigration enforcement

Florida’s measures allocate $298 million to hire more than 50 new law enforcement officers focused on immigration enforcement, plus grants for equipment and training for local agencies, bonuses for officers who assist in federal operations, and reimbursement for leasing detention facilities.

The proposal also mandates the death penalty for immigrants in the country illegally who commit capital offenses. Democrats and civil rights advocates have argued that provision is unconstitutional, citing previous Supreme Court precedent.

The bill package would also increase penalties for all crimes committed by immigrants in the country without authorization, and would create a new crime of entering the state after coming to the U.S. illegally.

As part of the compromise, lawmakers did away with a previous proposal that would have stripped the governor of much of his emergency powers on immigration.

A provision that drew bipartisan criticism repeals a law that allows Florida students who are in the country without legal authorization to qualify for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.

___

Matat reported from West Palm Beach, Florida.

___

Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.