Delta flight has a rough but safe landing in Charlotte without gear extended

CHARLOTTE, N.C.. (AP) — A Delta flight landed roughly but safely at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday without part of its landing gear extended, officials said.

The airport said in a tweet that the runway was closed following a mechanical issue with Delta Air Lines. No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to the terminal. The airport said it was working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway.

Photos from the scene show wheels on the ground under the wings, but the nose of the aircraft on the runway. An inflatable slide extends from a door of the plane and firefighters appear to be helping passengers disembark on the slide.

The Boeing 717 aircraft left from Atlanta with 96 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants and was on its way to Charlotte, Delta said.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” Delta said in a statement. “While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries.”

A Delta plane lands without its landing gear at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Charlotte, N.C. The airport said in a tweet that the runway was closed following a mechanical issue with Delta Air Lines. No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to the terminal. The airport said it was working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway. (WSOC-TV via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

The airline said it was now focused on helping remove the plane and help passengers get to their final destinations.

Passenger Chris Skotarczak said if he hadn’t seen the plane’s shadow without the nose wheel down and been told to brace for an emergency landing, he would have thought nothing was wrong.

“The pilot told us, we’re going to land, we’re going to hear a big thud and we’re going to hear a lot of grinding,” Skotarczak told the Associated Press. “But it was almost smoother than a regular landing.”

The crew calmly led the passengers to the emergency chutes at the two exits.

“I’ve been traveling for work over the past 10 years — going down that slide is one of the coolest things,” said Skotarczak, who was traveling to his Charlotte office from Buffalo, New York.

Less than four hours after the landing, Skotarczak was at work, but only with his cellphone and a bottle of water. Passengers were asked to leave everything else on the plane as they left, and he put his wallet in his backpack so he wouldn’t have to sit on it the whole flight.

“I was totally going to buy a lottery ticket, but I can’t,” he said.

Skotarczak and his wife are heading to Europe on vacation next week, and he said his wife asked if he would be OK flying again.

“I told her it can’t happen to the same person twice. I just took one for the team,” Skotarczak said.

An unnamed passenger shared a video of the landing with WCNC-TV, which showed people on the plane quietly braced with their heads down and arms holding on to the seat back in front of them as the plane landed.

The video showed an unremarkable touchdown. The person filming it said, “That was not bad at all.”

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is among the busiest airports in the U.S., according to Airports Council International. It offers nonstop air service to 178 destinations.

Associated Press writer Jeffrey Collins contributed from Columbia, South Carolina. Reynolds reported from Louisville, Kentucky

