Death toll from New Year’s Eve illegal fireworks explosion in Honolulu climbs to 5

HONOLULU (AP) — A fifth person has died from injuries suffered during a massive explosion of illegal fireworks at a Honolulu home over New Year’s, police said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old man was one of six patients flown to a hospital in Arizona for treatment earlier this month because Hawaii’s only burn care facility hit capacity with other patients from the same blast.

The explosion also killed a 3-year-old boy, three women and injured more than 20 people.

