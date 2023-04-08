Cyclist Ethan Boyes dies after being struck in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Award-winning cyclist Ethan Boyes died after being struck by a car at a national park in San Francisco, the U.S. Park Police said Saturday.

The athlete was hit while riding his bike Tuesday afternoon around Presidio, a historic park south of the Golden Gate Bridge, authorities said. Boyes was taken to a hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead. He was 44 years old.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the agency said.

Boyes had a storied career that included an age-group record in a 1,000-meter time trial in 2015. He was a 10-time national champion.

“Beyond Ethan’s athletic achievements, he was an upstanding member of the American track cycling community,” USA Cycling said in a statement. “His loss will be felt at local, regional, national, and world events for years, as he brought a mixture of competition and friendliness to every race.”

Sydney Parcell, right, and Wagner Sousa places a track cycling world champion jersey at a memorial, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in San Francisco, near where friend Ethan Boyes was fatally struck by a vehicle earlier in the week. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephen Lam Wagner Sousa places a lock on a ghost bike at a memorial, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in San Francisco, near where friend Ethan Boyes was fatally struck by a vehicle earlier in the week. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephen Lam Previous Next

The U.S. Park Police did not share further details about the fatal collision.

“Crash investigations are complex and require an analysis of a large amount of evidence and data,” the agency said in a statement. “USPP detectives work in partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office as the investigation progresses.”

The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition released a statement Friday remembering Boyes as a “beloved figure in San Francisco cycling.”

“One traffic fatality is one too many,” the group said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.