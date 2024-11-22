County official in Arizona pleads guilty to embezzling over $38M in public funds

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An elected official for an Arizona county has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $38 million in public funds that she used to renovate her luxurious Southwestern ranch home, maintain the family cattle business and buy at least 20 vehicles, including an Airstream camper van.

Elizabeth Gutfahr, who was Santa Cruz County treasurer from 2012 through 2024, pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count each of embezzlement by a public official, money laundering, and tax evasion for failing to pay up to $13 million in taxes. The plea agreement allowed her to avoid trial.

“Liz Gutfahr wants to take responsibility for the harm she has caused to Santa Cruz County,” her attorney Joshua Hamilton said in a statement. “She knows that by pleading guilty, and accepting the punishment she will face as a result, she is taking a step in the right direction to be accountable for her actions.”

Gutfahr, 62, could be sentenced to up to a total of 35 years when she is sentenced on Feb. 6 at the federal court in Tucson. She also must pay restitution to Santa Cruz County, which is on the border with Mexico.

The Arizona U.S. attorney’s office said Gutfahr transferred public funds to fraudulent business accounts. She then used wire transfers to send the money to her personal bank accounts.

Gutfahr falsified accounting and other records to try to cover her tracks, according to court records.

She remains free pending sentencing and is prohibited from leaving the state without the court’s permission.

