Correction: Vermont-Border Patrol Shooting story

In a story published Jan. 22, 2025, about the fatal shooting of a Border Patrol agent in Vermont, The Associated Press erroneously reported data on Border Patrol agent killings. David Maland was the first Border Patrol agent to be killed by gunfire in the line of duty since Javier Vega Jr. in 2014, but agents were also killed by other means.

