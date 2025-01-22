Correction: Vermont-Border Patrol Shooting story

By The Associated Press
CORRECTS TO JOAN MALAND INSTEAD OF MUSSA - This undated image courtesy of Joan Maland shows U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland and his K9 partner, Cora. David Maland was killed Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, following a traffic stop in Vermont. (David Maland/Joan Maland via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Maland]

In a story published Jan. 22, 2025, about the fatal shooting of a Border Patrol agent in Vermont, The Associated Press erroneously reported data on Border Patrol agent killings. David Maland was the first Border Patrol agent to be killed by gunfire in the line of duty since Javier Vega Jr. in 2014, but agents were also killed by other means.

