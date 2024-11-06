Correction: Idaho-Execution-Postponed story

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In a story published Nov. 6, 2024, about a federal judge temporarily halting the planned execution of an Idaho man, The Associated Press erroneously reported in which case the legal stay was issued. U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow issued the stay in Thomas Eugene Creech’s lawsuit contending it would be cruel and unusual punishment to try to execute him again after the first lethal injection attempt was botched in February. Snow is also presiding over another lawsuit by Creech over his clemency hearing.

