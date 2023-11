HONOLULU (AP) — In a story published Nov. 14, 2023, about fatalities from a Maui wildfire, The Associated Press, relying on information from the Honolulu medical examiner’s office, erroneously reported the date of a victim’s death. The 78-year-old woman died Sept. 4, not Oct. 16.

