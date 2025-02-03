Correction: Gaiman-Sexual Assault Lawsuits story

By The Associated Press
FILE - Neil Gaiman arrives at the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala on Jan. 6, 2024, at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)[Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss]

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Feb. 3, 2025, about federal lawsuits related to sexual assault allegations against author Neil Gaiman, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a woman filed three lawsuits against Gaiman and his wife, Amanda Palmer. She filed one lawsuit naming Gaiman and Palmer as defendants. The other two lawsuits named only Palmer as a defendant.

