Correction: Four Dead-University of Idaho-Things To Know story

By The Associated Press
This photo released by the State of Idaho, which prosecutors claim to have been taken from Bryan Kohberger's phone, shows Kohberger, accused of slaying 4 University of Idaho students, gesturing in a selfie on Nov. 13, 2022, hours after the homicides occurred. (State of Idaho via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

In a story published March 20, 2025, about new court filings in the case against Brian Kohberger, who is charged with killing four students at the University of Idaho in 2022, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a military-style Ka-Bar knife was found next to one of the victims. It was a knife sheath that was found.

