Correction: Four Dead-University of Idaho-Things To Know story

In a story published March 20, 2025, about new court filings in the case against Brian Kohberger, who is charged with killing four students at the University of Idaho in 2022, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a military-style Ka-Bar knife was found next to one of the victims. It was a knife sheath that was found.

