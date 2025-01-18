Correction: Ex-49er-Rape Charges story

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — In a story published Jan. 17, 2025, about former football player Dana Stubblefield, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Stubblefield was convicted of raping a developmentally disabled woman. He was convicted of rape but acquitted on a charge of raping a victim incapable of giving consent.

