Correction: California-Beach-Homeless-Cleanup story

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story published Aug. 22, 2024, about officials clearing a homeless encampment at a California state beach, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Gov. Gavin Newsom was working alongside Los Angeles sanitation workers. He was with California Department of Transportation workers. The story should have also made clear that $3.2 billion in grants to build shelters, clear encampments and connect homeless people to services have been given to the county and city of Los Angeles.

