Correction: Arizona-Execution story

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — In a story published March 19, The Associated Press reported Michael Kiefer, a witness to the Arizona execution of Aaron Gunches, said he didn’t see any signs of pulmonary edema. Rather, he specifically didn’t see any shaking or jerking of Gunches’ abdomen. Medical experts have said those are among the movements that could be a sign of “acute” pulmonary edema, which causes pain akin to being suffocated or drowned. The AP also misattributed a statement about Gunches showing no remorse to the victim’s sister, Karen Price. Those were Price’s sentiments but were expressed by her family’s attorney.

