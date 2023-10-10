Correction: Anti-Sex-Traffic-Advocate-Lawsuit story

In a story published October 9, 2023, about a lawsuit filed against the founder of an anti-child-trafficking group, The Associated Press erroneously reported the title of M. Russell Ballard, a leader with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ballard is president of a top leadership panel in the religion called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, not president of the entire faith.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.