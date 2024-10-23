Connecticut firefighter died after vehicle rolled over, report finds

BERLIN, Conn. (AP) — A firefighter helping to battle a brush fire in Connecticut was killed after a utility vehicle operating on a steep, rocky incline rolled over onto him, according to a preliminary police report.

Authorities said Tuesday the three other firefighters injured in Monday’s accident suffered minor bumps and bruises and were expected to be released from the hospital. The majority of the crews that worked Monday at the 125-acre (50.59-hectare) blaze on Lamentation Mountain, which is located 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Hartford, did not return to the scene Tuesday.

“So obviously, the firefighter involved was an area local firefighter, one of our mutual aid responders,” said Berlin Fire Department Lt. John Massirio. “We’ve released them for the day to give them time to breathe and ground themselves. We have stress debriefing teams available to them and resources.”

The firefighter who died was identified as Robert Sharkevich, 66, a member of the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department and a retired city of Hartford firefighter.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday directed flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Sharkevich, saying the veteran firefighter’s “selfless dedication to public service and the safety of his community and the surrounding towns is nothing less than heroic.”

About 70 state and local firefighters on Tuesday continued to battle the large-scale brush fire, which was contained overnight within a hand-dug area, said Michael Kronick, fire control officer for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s western district. He said crews were working Tuesday to secure the perimeter of the containment area, warning that the wind, low humidity and dryness would ultimately test their efforts.

A forestry helicopter from Maine was expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon to help firefighters with water drops. Also, Connecticut National Guard helicopters will be deployed to the scene on Thursday, said Bill Turner, the state’s emergency management director.

“Given the terrain and accessibility issues, those aerial assets are going to be pivotal in helping us get this fire under control,” he said. “But nonetheless, the brave firefighters and first responders continue to go up on the hill and try to contain this fire.”

Kronick said he expected the state wildlands firefighters to remain on the scene for at least a month, given the fact it is very dry and there is no immediate rain in the forecast. Connecticut hasn’t had major rainfall since August, when as much as 10 inches (254. meters) fell, causing major flooding in parts of the state.

“We’re in western United States-territory dry right now,” he said.

The fire began Monday and crews have been working around the clock to contain and extinguish it. No evacuations have been ordered. The cause of the blaze is being investigated, officials said.

