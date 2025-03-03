Complete list of winners at the 97th Academy Awards
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrien Brody took home his second leading man Oscar for “The Brutalist,” Mikey Madison took home the best actress statuette and “Anora” was crowned best picture on its way to five awards Sunday.
Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on “A Real Pain” and Zoe Saldaña won for her work in “Emilia Pérez.” Sean Baker had a stunning night, winning the screenplay, director and editing awards for “Anora.”
“Flow” beat “The Wild Robot” for best animated feature film while Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on “Wicked.”
Here’s the complete list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:
Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
Mikey Madison, “Anora”
Sean Baker, “Anora”
“Conclave,” Peter Straughan
“The Brutalist,” Daniel Blumberg
“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”
“Dune: Part Two”
“Wicked,” Paul Tazewell
“The Brutalist,” Lol Crawley
“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”
“Dune: Part Two”
“Wicked”
“The Substance”
“Anora,” Sean Baker
“I’m Not a Robot”
“In the Shadow of the Cypress”
