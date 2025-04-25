Cam Ward goes to the Titans at No. 1 in the NFL draft. Travis Hunter picked 2nd by the Jaguars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cam Ward has gone from zero-star recruit to No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Travis Hunter is taking his versatility to Jacksonville following a blockbuster deal.

After the Tennessee Titans selected Ward first overall, the Jaguars moved up from No. 5 to select the Heisman Trophy winner with the second pick. Hunter, a playmaking wide receiver and cornerback at Colorado, wants to become the first full-time, two-way player in the NFL since Chuck Bednarik did it with the Philadelphia Eagles more than 60 years ago.

The Jaguars gave the Cleveland Browns a ton to give Hunter that opportunity. The Browns got Jacksonville’s first-round pick (No. 5), picks Nos. 36 and 126, and a first-rounder in 2026. The Jaguars also received fourth- and sixth-round picks in this draft.

“I’m super excited to go home,” said Hunter, whose hometown is Boynton Beach, Florida. “It means a lot that they gave up so much. It means they believe in me.”

The New York Giants chose Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick, bolstering an already strong pass rush. Carter led the country with 23 1/2 tackles for loss and had 12 sacks last season.

The New England Patriots took LSU left tackle Will Campbell with the fourth pick, giving quarterback Drake Maye more protection.

Campbell broke down in tears on stage, saying: “I’m gonna fight and die to protect him.”

Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham went fifth to Cleveland. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was picked at No. 6 by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The New York Jets selected Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou with the seventh pick. Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan went to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 pick.

The New Orleans Saints chose Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. at No. 9. Michigan’s Colston Loveland became the first tight end off the board when the Chicago Bears selected him at No. 10.

The Titans explored their options with the first pick before it became clear a few weeks ago that Ward would be their man.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Ward’s name to kick off the draft, which for the first time was held next to historic Lambeau Field. The NFL’s smallest market is hosting the league’s biggest offseason event as thousands of fans from across the country traveled to Titletown for the festivities.

Goodell rode a bicycle onto the draft stage and was followed by former Packers stars Clay Matthews, Jordy Nelson, Mason Crosby, Ahman Green and James Jones, as well as rap megastar and Green Bay superfan Lil Wayne.

As usual, fans booed Goodell when he opened the extravaganza.

Titans fans cheered inside the draft theater after hearing Ward’s name was called. An overlooked high school player out of Texas, Ward began his college career at Incarnate Word, an FCS school in San Antonio. He played two seasons at Washington State after transferring there in 2022 and then set school records in his only season at Miami, finishing fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.

The Titans are coming off a three-win season and have missed the playoffs three straight years. Ward is the fourth quarterback Tennessee has drafted in the first round over the past two decades, joining Marcus Mariota (No. 2, 2015), Jake Locker (No. 8, 2011) and Vince Young (No. 3, 2006).

Mariota is the only QB drafted by Tennessee in that span who led the team to a playoff win. That was back in 2017.

Will Levis, the 33rd overall pick in 2023, is 5-16 as a starter in his two seasons with the Titans.

Ward led the country with 39 touchdown passes and finished second with 4,313 yards passing while leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record. Ward also had only seven interceptions and completed 67.2% of his passes.

Hunter wore a neon pink blazer and flashed a big smile after the Jaguars selected him. He caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while making 35 tackles, breaking up 11 passes and picking off four.

