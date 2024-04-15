Bureau of Prisons to close California women’s prison where inmates have been subjected to sex abuse

The federal Bureau of Prisons said Monday it is planning to close a women’s prison in California known as the “rape club” despite attempts to reform the troubled facility after an Associated Press investigation exposed rampant staff-on-inmate sexual abuse.

Bureau of Prisons Director Colette Peters said in a statement to the AP that the agency had “taken unprecedented steps and provided a tremendous amount of resources to address culture, recruitment and retention, aging infrastructure – and most critical – employee misconduct.”

“Despite these steps and resources, we have determined that FCI Dublin is not meeting expected standards and that the best course of action is to close the facility,” Peters said. “This decision is being made after ongoing evaluation of the effectiveness of those unprecedented steps and additional resources.”

FCI Dublin, about 21 miles (34 kilometers) east of Oakland, is one of six women-only federal prisons, and the only one west of the Rocky Mountains. It currently has 605 inmates — 504 inmates in its main prison and another 101 at an adjacent minimum-security camp. That’s down from a total of 760 prisoners in February 2022. The women currently housed at the prison will be transferred to other facilities and no employees will lose their jobs, Peters said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.