Boston Marathon helps celebrate the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War

BOSTON (AP) — The wheelchair fields left Hopkinton under clear skies and cool temperatures Monday morning for the start of the 129th Boston Marathon. At the finish line 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers) away, a troop in colonial garb celebrated the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution.

About 40 members of the Massachusetts National Guard were the first to cross the starting line early Monday, while 30,000 runners gathered on Hopkinton Green to await their start.

Race Director Dave McGillivray sent the uniformed marchers off at 6 a.m., thanking them for their service. McGillivray said it’s a highlight of his day to see them out on the course each year, and it had extra meaning this year.

The race is held annually on the state holiday that commemorates the start of the Revolutionary War, which began 250 years ago Saturday when the first shots were fired in Lexington and Concord. The anniversary was marked at the start by a special logo painted on the street, and a ceremonial ride was planned at the finish by a Paul Revere reenactor.

“We appreciate their service, and just the fact that it’s Patriots’ Day gives it even more meaning,” McGillivray said.

Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray, right, sends a group of Massachusetts National Guard members across the start line, launching the 129th edition of the race, in Hopkinton, Mass, early Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jennifer McDermott

One of the military marchers, Lt. John Lee, said that all of the history “comes to the forefront on a special day like today.”

“I just wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

The town of Hopkinton, a suburb of west of Boston, is the gathering place for the runners preparing for the trek to Copley Square.

A group of middle school and high school students from the town wore T-shirts to commemorate the Patriots’ Day anniversary. They brought American flags to wave at the runners before they cross the start line.

“It’s a good way to welcome the runners and show that they are appreciated in the town,” 14-year-old Vanshika Kukunoor said.

Race organizers are also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first wheelchair race. Bob Hall begged his way into the 1975 Boston Marathon, promising to finish the course in 3 hours or less. He did it, and since then the wheelchair marathon has grown into a highly competitive event — not just in Boston, but around the world.

Forecasts called for partly sunny skies, light winds and temperatures mostly in the 50s to low-60s for those who make it to Back Bay in the afternoon. McGillivray, making his 53rd Boston Marathon, will jump in with the second wave of athletes to start the race with his son.

“I think it’ll be perfect conditions for all of us,” McGillivray said.

Reigning champions Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia and Hellen Obiri of Kenya return to defend their titles. Lemma separated from the pack of elite men’s runners early on last year and ran alone most of the morning, finishing in the 10th fastest time in race history. Most of the top men’s finishers from 2024 are returning, including Evans Chebet of Kenya, the two-time Boston Marathon champion who was third last year.

Obiri is trying to become the first woman to win three in a row since 1999. Last year, Obiri broke away from a large pack late to become the first woman to repeat as Boston Marathon champion since 2005.

Top American contenders include Emma Bates. The former Boston resident finished fifth in the women’s race in 2023 and 12th last year, making her the highest American finisher both years.

___

Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott in Hopkinton, Mass., contributed to this story.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.