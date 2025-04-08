Boston councilwoman to plead guilty to federal corruption charges in a kickback scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston city councilor on Tuesday agreed to plead guilty to federal corruption charges after prosecutors accused her of taking most of an inflated bonus that she paid to a relative who worked for her.

Under the agreement, Tania Fernandes Anderson will plead guilty to one count each of wire fraud and theft concerning a program receiving federal funds, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. In exchange, prosecutors dropped four wire fraud counts against the 46-year-old lawmaker, who in 2021 became the first African immigrant and Muslim American elected to the council.

Anderson was going through financial difficulties in 2023, partly because the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission told her it would fine her $5,000 for hiring immediate family members, according to prosecutors. Council members aren’t permitted to hire immediate family members as paid staff.

According to prosecutors, Anderson told her relative that she would give her a $13,000 bonus, which was more than twice as much as the combined bonuses she gave to the rest of the staff. After taxes, the staffer received about $10,000. She withdrew the money in several bank transactions in May and June of 2023 before exchanging texts to meet Anderson in a City Hall bathroom that June 9, where she gave Anderson $7,000 of the money.

The government is seeking a sentence of one year and one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release and restitution in the amount of $13,000. Anderson could have faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each of the fraud charges. The theft count carried a penalty of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

In a statement after she was charged, Anderson only said she would continue “fight” for her constituents. and refused to step down, despite calls from several colleagues to do so.

Neither Anderson nor her attorney responded to a request for comment on the plea deal or whether she plans to remain in office.

