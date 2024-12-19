Biden may visit Pope Francis in final international trip of his presidency, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is considering a visit to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis in early January for what would likely be the final international trip of his presidency, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The people who were familiar with planning for the potential visit spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the White House deliberations. Both stressed that the visit has not yet been finalized.

Asked about the potential Vatican visit, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that he had “no travel to speak to today.”

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni declined to confirm or deny any visit, noting that Vatican policy is to only announce papal audiences with visiting heads of state a few days before they occur.

Biden, a practicing Roman Catholic, last met privately with Pope Francis earlier this year while in Italy for the Group of Seven leaders meeting.

He also met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2021, when they had a wide-ranging conversation about climate change, poverty and the coronavirus pandemic. Their warm conversation also touched on the loss of the president’s adult son Beau, who died of cancer in 2015, and included jokes about aging well.

Biden’s support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage has put him at odds with many U.S. bishops, some of whom have suggested he should be denied Communion.

But following the Vatican meeting in 2021, Biden said Francis called him a “good Catholic” who should keep receiving Communion.

