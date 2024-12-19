Biden expected to visit Pope Francis in final international trip of his presidency, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is expected to soon announce that President Joe Biden will visit the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis next month for what would likely be the final international trip of his presidency, according to three people familiar with the matter.

They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the White House deliberations.

Asked about the potential Vatican visit, White House officials declined to comment.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni also declined to confirm or deny any visit, noting that Vatican policy is to only announce papal audiences with visiting heads of state a few days before they occur.

Biden, a practicing Roman Catholic, last met privately with Pope Francis earlier this year while in Italy for the Group of Seven leaders meeting.

Pope Francis meets with Italian pilgrims participating in the Camino de Santiago, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Medichini

He also met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2021, when they had a wide-ranging conversation about climate change, poverty and the coronavirus pandemic. Their warm conversation also touched on the loss of the president’s adult son Beau, who died of cancer in 2015, and included jokes about aging well.

Biden’s support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage has put him at odds with many U.S. bishops, some of whom have suggested he should be denied Communion.

But following the Vatican meeting in 2021, Biden said Francis called him a “good Catholic” who should keep receiving Communion.

___

Associated Press writer Nicole Winfield in Rome and AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.