Attack on a disabled man sparks outpouring of support and charges against 4 teens

BOSTON (AP) — A small town in Massachusetts has rallied behind a well-known community member who is developmentally disabled, after authorities say he was badly beaten by a group of teenagers last month.

Four teens were charged this week in connection with the attack. Three 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old have been indicted in the beating of Christopher “Ducky” Anderson, the Essex County district attorney’s office announced Tuesday. Warrants were issued for two more juveniles in the attack.

Anderson was transported to a local hospital with broken ribs and other injuries, after authorities say the teens led him into the woods where they kicked him and threw a bike on him.

City detectives and school police officers worked closely with District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office to identify the teenagers who were involved and hold them accountable, Tucker said in a statement. The four teens were identified by authorities but The Associated Press is not naming them because of their age.

Danvers Police Chief Jamie Lovell thanked Anderson, his family and the community “for their unwavering support, patience, and understanding during this challenging process.”

The beating inspired residents to offer their support for Anderson, according to NBC10 Boston, including a visit from firefighters and a fundraiser for him. Many recalled how he is a regular presence in the town of more than 28,000.

Days after the attack, residents crowded a Select Board meeting to demand police do more about 10 to 15 teenagers in town who one resident told the board “run amok.” Several people, including Anderson, spoke.

“It just breaks my heart every day,” Anderson told the board, wiping away tears. “And I can’t sleep at night time. And it’s hard. Can you guys do more for me, please?”

Anderson’s mother Antoinette Anderson told the board that she “wanted something done” about the teens “who go and damn near kill my son.” But she later told NBC10 that she was inspired by the support her son got from the community.

“I cannot believe how well they have treated him,” she said.

