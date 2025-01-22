At least 2 students have been shot and wounded at a Nashville high school, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — At least two students were wounded by gunfire at a Nashville high school Wednesday but the situation has been contained, police said.

Metro Nashville Police spokesperson April Weatherly could not immediately provide details of the conditions of those who were shot at Antioch High School.

The shooter is believed to have shot two students before shooting themself, according to Weatherly, who could not immediately say if the shooter was a student.

School officials are asking parents not to go to the high school to pick up their children. They were asked to go to a nearby hospital instead. Students will be bused there as they are released from the school by police.

The FBI in Nashville referred questions to the Metro Nashville Police Department, which is leading the investigation, spokesperson Elizabeth Clement-Webb said in an email. She did not immediately confirm if the FBI has been asked to help with the investigation.

School shootings have been top of mind in Nashville. In March 2023, a shooter killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in the city, The Covenant School.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.