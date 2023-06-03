AP’s Global Week in Pictures: May 27 – June 2

May 27 – June 2, 2023

From the campaign trail in Iowa of U.S. presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, to the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.