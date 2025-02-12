AP PHOTOS: Westminster is the Super Bowl of dog shows

After coming close in the last two years, Monty the giant schnauzer won the top prize at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

The spirited schnauzer bested six other finalists to become the first of his breed tapped as Westminster’s best in show, the most prestigious prize in the U.S. dog show world. The dog won the huge American Kennel Club championship in December, and he’d been to Westminster twice before.

Dog folk often call Westminster the Super Bowl of dog shows, and the comparison might be especially fitting this year. The United States’ most prestigious canine competition opened on the same weekend as pro football’s Super Bowl, which featured the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The rare coincidence comes after both competitions’ dates shifted in recent years.

Katie Bernardin and Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, celebrate after winning best in show in the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

