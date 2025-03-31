AP PHOTOS: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Muslims are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a festive holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Families gathered for special prayers followed by feasts and holiday sweets starting Sunday after a month of dawn-to-dusk fasting. Muslims typically mark the holiday with family visits and outings, and children get new clothes.

Families also visit the graves of loved ones, and the suffering of Muslims in the Gaza Strip and other conflict zones was never far from people’s minds.

In Gaza, Palestinians prayed among the ruins of mosques destroyed by Israeli strikes, and many went hungry as Israel maintained a nearly monthlong halt to the entry of food, fuel and humanitarian aid, part of its renewed war with the Hamas militant group.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Syrians are celebrating their first Eid al-Fitr since the overthrow of President Bashar Assad, as the country navigates a troubled transition after his family’s half-century autocratic rule.

In the United States, several supporters of Palestinian causes with ties to American universities have been detained in the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigrants.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.