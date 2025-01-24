An Indiana man accused of making threats against Trump on TikTok has been arrested

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man accused of using TikTok to urge attacks on the government and death to President Donald Trump has been arrested, the FBI said.

Douglas Thrams, 23, of Goshen, made a series of threats in videos posted to the social media site this week, authorities said.

Thrams was in custody awaiting an appearance Monday in federal court in South Bend. He does not have an attorney yet who could respond to the charge of using interstate commerce to make threats.

In one TikTok video, Thrams said Trump needed to be killed “and this time don’t … miss,” FBI agent Taylor Pletz said in a court filing. It was an apparent reference to an assassination attempt last July in Pennsylvania.

“In all videos, he is visible, audible and identifiable,” Pletz said of Thrams.

TikTok was supposed to be banned in the U.S., effective last Sunday. But Trump paused it for 75 days to allow his new administration to assess national security concerns and seek a potential American buyer for the popular digital platform.

