All suspects in custody after Virginia shooting that killed 3 and wounded 3 others, authorities say

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (AP) — All suspects were in custody early Wednesday after a shooting that killed three people and wounded three others in Virginia, authorities said.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office announced in a social media post only that all suspects were in custody and there was no threat to public safety. It said additional details would be released later.

On Tuesday evening, 911 calls came in about a shooting at a town house complex in Spotsylvania County, just outside Fredericksburg and about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southwest of Washington, said Maj. Elizabeth Scott, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Officials had urged people to avoid the area and those near the scene to stay indoors while authorities investigate, she said. Area schools delayed openings by two hours Wednesday morning.

The shooting may have been committed by more than one person, according to Scott. There was publicly released information about a possible motive.

The three injured people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Their conditions and other information about them was not immediately available.

All of the victims were found outside, according to Scott.

Authorities also asked for any witnesses to send any video that could help the investigation.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced on its website that schools would start two hours late Wednesday “in light of the profound impact this incident has had on members of our school community.”

“This delay will allow us the necessary time to prepare our buildings and staff to welcome students with the care and support they may need during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools also announced a two-hour delay Wednesday, saying it would allow staff to have support in place to help students and staff who may have been impacted. The support included additional deputies and presence from the sheriff’s office at each of the high schools, the school system said on its website.

