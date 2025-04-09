After years of resisting, South Carolina moves toward hands-free cellphones while driving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After eight years of trying to persuade his fellow lawmakers in the South Carolina House to require hands-free cellphone use while driving, a little pain might have helped Rep. Bill Taylor get his bill passed Wednesday.

Taylor told the House that the federal government was talking about withholding up to $50 million in highway money to the state if it did not join more than 30 others and ban people from holding cellphones as they drive.

The bill won approval. on an 85-25 vote with most of the opposition from Republicans who were long been concerned the idea was another example of government overreach.

The proposal will soon head to the Senate, where it has been approved overwhelmingly in previous sessions.

“They’re driving blind. They are not looking at the road. They are six times more dangerous than a drunk driver. That has to stop,” said Taylor, a Republican who has pushed the bill for eight years and stopped riding his motorcycle because of distracted drivers.

South Carolina Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, listens during debate on his bill banning people from holding cellphones while driving on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey Collins

South Carolina and North Carolina are the only states on the East Coast that allow drivers to hold cellphones, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Many of the states that don’t have a ban are in the middle of the country.

The bill doesn’t ban cellphone use while driving. The phone can be used remotely through a Bluetooth device or in a cradle or even a cupholder.

First offense would be a $100 fine and any offense after that would trigger a $200 fine. There would be six months after the bill becomes law during which police could only write warning tickets.

Taylor wanted violators after a first offense to get two points added to their driving record, but that was taken out of the bill by lawmakers who did not want to see insurance rates go up for people who are ticketed.

Taylor hopes the Senate restores that provision, adding he feels that’s the only punishment that will get people’s attention.

“It should be six points because this is dangerous, deadly driving,” Taylor said.

