WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A tsunami warning has been issued for Papua New Guinea after a strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was shallow, striking the Pacific island nation at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). It was centered 194 km (120 miles) east of the town of Kimbe, on the island of New Britain.

The USGS issued a tsunami warning for waves of 1 to 3 meters along the Papua New Guinea coastline after the temblor on Saturday morning local time. A caution about smaller waves of 0.3 m was issued for nearby Solomon Islands.There were no immediate reports of damage.

