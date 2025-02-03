A Taliban fires at a UN compound in Kabul and is later found dead

A Taliban fighter opened fire at the United Nations compound in Kabul, slightly injuring a security guard, and was later found dead, the U.N. mission in Afghanistan said Monday.

The gunman shot at a U.N. guard post on Sunday from outside the compound’s perimeter wall, according to the U.N.

U.N.-contracted security guards did not return fire. One international guard sustained minor injuries and received hospital care, the U.N. said.

The Taliban fighter was later found dead in a location outside the compound. The U.N. statement did not clarify how the fighter died.

The U.N. and the Taliban are carrying out separate investigations into the incident.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Abdul Mateen Qani, said Monday that the incident happened because of a “one-way misunderstanding.” He did not elaborate. Qani confirmed the casualty figures and said the ministry had sent medical and forensic teams to the site.

