A suspect was killed and an Iowa officer seriously injured in a Des Moines shootout

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A suspect is dead and a police officer seriously injured during a Tuesday shooting in Iowa, Des Moines police said.

A fellow officer shot the injured officer in the back of his shoulder through a gap of his body armor during a shootout with a suspect, police Sgt. Paul Parizek told the Des Moines Register at a news conference.

The 37-year-old wounded officer was hospitalized and in stable condition by Tuesday afternoon, the newspaper reported.

Parizek said in a news release that officers went to a Des Moines home early Tuesday morning in response to a report about someone violating a protective order. Minutes later, they saw the suspect’s vehicle near the home and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled.

During a chase, the man’s vehicle left the road and came to a stop. Within seconds, officers reported shots being fired and that one of their own had been hit, Parizek wrote. Police returned fire and shot the suspect, who died at the scene. Authorities haven’t released his name.

Parizek didn’t identify the wounded officer but said he has worked for the Des Moines department for four years.

Des Moines detectives and state authorities are investigating the shooting. ___ This story has been corrected to show that Des Moines police later said the injured officer was accidentally shot by friendly fire, not the suspect.

