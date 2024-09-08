A reckless driver leads to an officer-involved shooting in Santa Fe and a parade is canceled

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A reckless driver has been arrested after a police-involved shooting Sunday in Santa Fe that canceled the Desfile de la Gente parade, authorities said.

Santa Fe police reported the incident occurred near downtown Santa Fe Plaza around 10:30 a.m., hours ahead of the popular parade that had been scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

The name and age of the suspect weren’t immediately available Sunday.

“We had one individual crashing into cars recklessly, confronting the police, leading the police on a chase,” Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber told the Santa Fe New Mexican. “There were shots fired from the police. He was apprehended and he’s in custody. Unfortunately, he successfully ruined the day for everybody else.”

New Mexico State Police said in a statement that the shooting involved both Santa Fe police and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

State Police said the police officers escaped injury but that the suspect was wounded.

Dan Shipp told The Associated Press that he was a half block away from the plaza make when he saw a white pickup truck make several hard turns before going through a barricade.

Shipp said he then heard “six or seven shots” fired but didn’t know if it was police or the suspect who was doing the shooting.

Hundreds of people were at the plaza setting up tents along the parade route to sell trinkets, rugs and other things, according to Shipp.

“Everything is shut down now,” he said, adding that all other scheduled events at the plaza were also cancelled.

The purpose of the parade, according to the event’s website, “is to provide fun, relaxation and cultural enjoyment for the citizens and visitors of Santa Fe.” The site also refers to the parade as the Santa Fe Fiesta Historical/Hysterical Parade.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.