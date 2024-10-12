A man was shot to death in confrontation with law enforcement officers in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man was shot to death by law enforcement officers Saturday during a confrontation in the central Kansas city of Wichita, authorities said.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly after 7 a.m. about an individual who planned to shoot somebody, news outlets quoted Col. Keith Allen as saying.

Police officers from multiple departments arrived to find a 27-year-old man who appeared to be wearing body armor, Allen said. He told KWCH-TV and KAKE-TV that deputies tried to engage the man, but he did not comply with orders. They tried to deescalate the situation over the next hour, he said, but the man got into a vehicle and drove up and down the streets in the neighborhood on the northwest edge of Wichita.

About 8:15 a.m., the colonel said, the man got out and charged at law enforcement officers, who shot him. He died at the scene.

Allen said the question of whether the man was armed would be part of the investigation.

The Wichita Police Department will lead the investigation. The Associated Press left a phone message with the department seeking comment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.