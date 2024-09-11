A man accused of trying to set former co-workers on fire is charged with assault

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors announced Wednesday that they have charged a Detroit man accused of trying to set two former co-workers on fire with multiple counts, including assault with intent to murder.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy and assistant prosecutor Lisa Coyle said that the man had been fired from his job at a printing equipment company for leaving threatening notes for two female co-workers, the Detroit Free Press reported. He returned to the company on Monday and found the two women sitting in a car, which he doused with gasoline and set on fire, according to the prosecutors.

The women suffered severe burns and were listed in serious condition as of Tuesday, the Free Press reported.

A witness chased the man and held him until police arrived, White said.

The man told a court magistrate on Wednesday that he would only speak to Fox News and someone else whose name wasn’t audible, the Free Press reported. The man declined legal representation and the magistrate ordered him into custody at the Wayne County Jail. The man left the hearing with an expletive, the Free Press reported.

Jessica Cheaib, a defense attorney who was on call when the man was arraigned at the court hearing, declined comment because the man had not retained her.

Coyle said the man is on probation for an assault in which he is accused of holding a butcher knife to a man’s neck and trying to hit the man in the head with a bike chain.

The Associated Press is not naming the man because he does not have an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.